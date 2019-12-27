Skier Lindsey Vonn gives engagement ring to Devils defenseman P.K. Subban

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman.

“On our 2 year anniversary, in a ‘non traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!” Vonn posted on Twitter. “Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

Included was a photo of Vonn, a smiling Subban sporting the new ring and their three dogs in front of a Christmas tree. The couple wore matching pajamas.

Vonn said she wanted to “return the favor” to Subban, a star player for the Devils, who proposed to her on Aug. 14.

“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” Vonn said. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”