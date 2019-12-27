P.K. Subban (left) and Lindsey Vonn are seen arriving at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 10. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day. | AP

General

Skier Lindsey Vonn gives engagement ring to Devils defenseman P.K. Subban

Reuters

NEW YORK – Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman.

“On our 2 year anniversary, in a ‘non traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!” Vonn posted on Twitter. “Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

Included was a photo of Vonn, a smiling Subban sporting the new ring and their three dogs in front of a Christmas tree. The couple wore matching pajamas.

Vonn said she wanted to “return the favor” to Subban, a star player for the Devils, who proposed to her on Aug. 14.

“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” Vonn said. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Russia accuses doping whistleblower of modifying key data
Russia is blaming the World Anti-Doping Agency's star witness for modifying key laboratory data. His lawyer says that's nonsense. The Russian Investigative Committee, a major law enforce...
People take part in the first run on the track at the new National Stadium on Saturday.
Sports, cultural events combine to provide spirited public unveiling of new National Stadium
The brand-new National Stadium, which will be the main venue for next summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, was introduced to the general public on Saturday for the first time since construct...
President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov holds a news conference in Moscow on Monday.
Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Ol...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

P.K. Subban (left) and Lindsey Vonn are seen arriving at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 10. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day. | AP

, , ,