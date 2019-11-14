Koshigaya Alphas sign forward Jawad Williams

The Koshigaya Alphas have signed veteran forward Jawad Williams, who played a key role for the Alvark Tokyo in their back-to-back B. League first division championship seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The Alphas, who were promoted to B2 from the third division for the current campaign, made the announcement on Thursday night.

Koshigaya (3-14) has the worst record in the 18-team second flight. Alphas coach Kazuto Aono’s squad has won one of its last 10 games.

The 36-year-old Williams, a former University of North Carolina and NBA player, spent the 2007-08 season with the JBL’s Rera Kamuy Hokkaido.

He appeared in 90 regular-season contests for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

His career has also included stops in Spain, Israel, France, Turkey, Greece and Italy, as well as the NBA Development League, which is now called the NBA G League.

Last season, Williams sustained a season-ending right Achilles tendon rupture in March. He underwent surgery in the spring, return to Japan to cheer on his Alvark teammates during the playoffs and took part in rigorous physical rehabilitation, including spending time at UNC’s practice gym in the summer.

In the offseason, he also published his first children’s book, “Nailah & Nash Take Paris,” which explores his own children’s experiences living overseas. It’s the first book in a planned series.

The Saitama Prefecture-based Alphas face the visiting Ehime Orange Vikings on Friday and Saturday.