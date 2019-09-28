Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been released by both the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots in the past several weeks, is planning to file grievances against both teams. | AP

More Sports / Football

Receiver Antonio Brown plans grievances against Raiders, Patriots

Reuters

NEW YORK – The Oakland Raiders may be done with Antonio Brown, but it appears he is not yet done with them.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that Brown is working on a “potential grievance” against the Raiders, attempting to recoup some of the $30 million in guaranteed money that was voided when the team released him earlier this month.

According to the report, the NFL Players Association is also looking at ways Brown can get money back.

Citing a source, Fowler said among the money Brown wants back are three fines handed down by the Raiders, his Week 1 salary, his base salaries for this and next season totaling north of $29 million and a $1 million signing bonus.

Multiple reports in recent days also said Brown would file a grievance against the New England Patriots, who signed Brown after he was let go by the Raiders, then cut him after only one game.

Yahoo Sports reported Friday that five league sources agreed that Brown is likely to win a grievance over the $9 million signing bonus the Patriots are refusing to pay him. According to those sources, Brown was not released for any conduct outlined in the collective bargaining agreement that would allow a team to void bonuses.

A week before Brown was cut by New England, his ex-trainer filed a civil suit accusing him of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from 2017-18.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich crosses the line to win the women's marathon at the world championships in Doha early Saturday morning.
Ruth Chepngetich beats heat, wins midnight marathon at world championships
Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich overcame extreme heat and humidity to win the IAAF World Athletics Championships midnight marathon on Friday, in a grueling test of survival that saw nearly a third of t...
Daigo Higa
Daigo Higa to have license reinstated after weigh-in blunder: sources
Daigo Higa will have his suspension lifted by the Japan Boxing Commission after he had to forfeit his WBC flyweight belt for failing a weigh-in for his title defense last spring, sources said Sa...
Philadelphia's Jordan Howard breaks the tackle of Green Bay's Jaire Alexander in the first half on Thursday night.
Eagles down Packers in real battle
Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers' pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left, Jordan Howard gashed Green Bay for his second career three-touchdown game and the Philadelphia Eagles ended a t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been released by both the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots in the past several weeks, is planning to file grievances against both teams. | AP

, , ,