Receiver Antonio Brown plans grievances against Raiders, Patriots

The Oakland Raiders may be done with Antonio Brown, but it appears he is not yet done with them.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that Brown is working on a “potential grievance” against the Raiders, attempting to recoup some of the $30 million in guaranteed money that was voided when the team released him earlier this month.

According to the report, the NFL Players Association is also looking at ways Brown can get money back.

Citing a source, Fowler said among the money Brown wants back are three fines handed down by the Raiders, his Week 1 salary, his base salaries for this and next season totaling north of $29 million and a $1 million signing bonus.

Multiple reports in recent days also said Brown would file a grievance against the New England Patriots, who signed Brown after he was let go by the Raiders, then cut him after only one game.

Yahoo Sports reported Friday that five league sources agreed that Brown is likely to win a grievance over the $9 million signing bonus the Patriots are refusing to pay him. According to those sources, Brown was not released for any conduct outlined in the collective bargaining agreement that would allow a team to void bonuses.

A week before Brown was cut by New England, his ex-trainer filed a civil suit accusing him of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from 2017-18.