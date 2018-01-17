Rugby World Cup ticket sales program gets ready for worldwide launch

With less than two years to go until Asia’s first Rugby World Cup, the ticket sales program for the 2019 tournament will launch simultaneously around the world on Friday, Japan time.

It will kick off with priority sales for bundle packages, consisting of multiple tickets to follow particular teams or venues.

There are five different application groups: “rugby family” (Japan Rugby Football Union-registered teams, coaches, referees and staff, as well as members of the JRFU members’ club and the official fan club of the Sunwolves, Japan’s Super Rugby team), “host city residents,” “rugby friends” (former players of JRFU-registered teams, employees and fan club members of Top League clubs in the 2017-18 season), “supporters club” (members of the tournament’s official supporters club and subscribers of the tournament’s official mail magazine and its official English-language mail magazine “Front Row”), and “general fans.”

The priority sales periods will differ depending on the group. For both bundle and individual ticket packages, the program will begin for the rugby family. Individual ticket sales for that group will be from Feb. 19-March 12, while for the host city residents the period will be from March 19-April 12, rugby friends from April 19-May 12, and supporters club members from May 19-June 26.

General sales will start from Sept. 19-Nov. 12. All tickets on sale this year will be purchased through a lottery system.

Ticket and package prices vary depending on the team, venue and seating area categories, which are classified from A to D, with A the most expensive. Each applicant can purchase up to six tickets per game.

At least 1.8 million tickets for the 48 games will be available. If any tickets remain after the first general sales, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis from Jan. 19, 2019.

Applicants first have to register on the official 2019 Rugby World Cup ticketing website (tickets.rugbyworldcup.com ) and create an account. Payment is by credit card or at a convenience store.

Ticket-inclusive supporter tours and hospitality packages will also be available.

Supporter tours will be made available through official travel agents designated by Sports Travel and Hospitality (STH) Group Ltd., the exclusive official travel provider (JTB Group in Japan).

Hospitality packages will be available at STH Japan K.K.

The official 2019 Rugby World Cup ticketing website will not sell travel and hospitality packages.