Hokkaido secures narrow victory over Yokohama at free-throw line

In a physical game on Saturday night, the Levanga Hokkaido were rewarded for their composure and consistency at the free-throw line.

Hokkaido attempted 43 foul shots and made 39 of them.

That proved to be the difference in the visitors’ 83-78 win over the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Asahi Tajima was 10-for-10 at the line in a 15-point outing that also included four assists. Hokkaido teammate Marc Trasolini, who scored a game-best 27 points, made 8 of 8, while Ryohei Kawabe made 6 of 6, accounting for all of his points; same story for Ryota Sakurai, who was 4-for-4. Daisuke Noguchi went 3-for-3 in a five-point effort at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

The B-Corsairs (6-19) were whistled for 32 fouls. The Levanga amassed 17.

Yokohama led 41-35 at halftime.

Takuya Kawamura had 23 points for the hosts. Jeff Parmer finished with nine points, seven steals and five assists and Hasheem Thabeet scored nine points and blocked two shots. Masashi Hosoya matched Parmer and Thabeet’s scoring total, and Jotaro Mitsuda tied Parmer for the team lead in assists.

For the B-Corsairs, Parmer, Thabeet and Takuya Sato fouled out.

The Levanga sealed the victory at the line in the fourth quarter, when they sank 13 of 15 free throws.

Golden Kings 74, Brex 64

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Ira Brown’s all-around productivity (12 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists, one block) and Ryukyu’s balanced scoring attack led the club past Tochigi.

Hassan Martin had 14 points, Hilton Armstrong scored 12 and Ryuichi Kishimoto contributed 10. Naoki Tashiro added eight points and Takatoshi Furukawa had seven for the Golden Kings (19-6). Martin and Tashiro shared the team lead in rebounds (eight).

The Brex trailed 20-7 after one quarter.

Ryan Rossiter finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for Tochigi (10-15). Shusuke Ikuhara had 12 points and Shuhei Kitagawa scored 10.

The hosts shot 39.1 percent from the floor.

In his second game back after missing the first 23 games of the season while recovering from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, Brex forward Jeff Gibbs had four points, six rebounds and a block in 12-plus minutes.

NeoPhoenix 82, Storks 67

In Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Robert Dozier’s 17-point, 14-rebound effort and Shuto Tawatari’s 16 points and eight assists helped San-en defeat the hosts.

Wendell White finished with 12 points and Tatsuya Suzuki and Hayato Kawashima each had nine for the NeoPhoenix (11-13). Atsuya Ota added eight points.

Suzuki handed out six assists.

Draelon Burns sparked Nishinomiya (5-20) with 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals and Noriaki Dohara had 12 points. Jordan Vandenberg pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Storks missed 18 of 20 3-point shots.

Grouses 86, Albirex BB 76

In Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, Yuto Otsuka led a balanced Toyama scoring attack against the hosts.

Otsuka scored 14 points and was one of six Grouses players to reach double digits in points.

Naoki Uto supplied 13 points and seven assists, with Yuki Ueta also scoring 13. Dexter Pittman and Drew Viney had 12 points apiece and Sam Willard added 10 points, seven boards and five assists for Toyama (11-14).

Davante Gardner paced the Albirex (10-15) with 27 points. He corralled nine rebounds and swatted three shots.

Niigata guard Kei Igarashi scored 12 points and Austin Dufault had 10.

Alvark 91, Sunrockers 62

In Tokyo, the Alvark jumped out to a 26-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and pounded the hosts in the series opener.

Shibuya trailed 72-46 entering the final stanza.

Brendan Lane had 14 points and eight boards for Tokyo (20-5) and Yudai Baba and Daiki Tanaka both scored 13 points. Alex Kirk had a 12-point outing and Genki Kojima dished out six assists to go along with his six points and three steals. Tanaka finished with five assists.

Leo Vendrame led the Sunrockers (17-8) with 16 points. Yuki Mitsuhara, who was 3-for-14 from the field, added 12 points. Robert Sacre had nine points on 2-for-12 shooting.

SeaHorses 99, Hannaryz 81

In Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, Daniel Orton scored 27 points on 9-for-10 shooting as Mikawa cruised past the hosts.

The SeaHorses (21-4) used a 14-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to pull ahead 85-63, their largest lead of the game, with 7:53 remaining.

Kosuke Kanamaru had 19 points and Makoto Hiejima scored 13 and handed out seven assists for Mikawa. J.R. Sakuragi finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Isaac Butts grabbed 11 boards.

Julian Mavunga paced Kyoto (14-11) with 17 points and Joshua Smith had 14. Yusuke Okada added 12 points and Tatsuya Ito had 10 with seven assists.

Jets 78, Diamond Dolphins 72

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, in a back-and-forth duel, the hosts were the better rebounding team and picked up a series-opening win.

The Jets outrebounded the visitors 42-31. Ryumo Ono had a team-high 23 points for Chiba, making 9 of 11 2-point attempts. Gavin Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed nine boards and Leo Lyons had 11 points and eight rebounds. Tomokazu Abe and Yuki Togashi dished out six and five assists, respectively, for the Jets (18-7).

For the Diamond Dolphins, Justin Burrell poured in 28 points on 13-for-17 shooting. The St. John’s University alum added eight rebounds and two steals. Teammate Takaya Sasayama scored 13 points and doled out six assists, while Shuto Ando had an eight-point outing.

Chiba made 15 of 26 free throws; Nagoya was 2-for-2.

Brave Thunders 79, Evessa 71

In Kawasaki, frontcourt mates Nick Fazekas and Diouf Bamba notched double-doubles and the hosts completed a two-game sweep of Osaka, extending their winning streak to four.

Fazekas had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and his Senegalese teammate added 15 points and 11 boards. Yuma Fujii and Yuya Kamata scored 10 points apiece. Ryusei Shinoyama contributed eight points and five assists and Naoto Tsuji scored eight and had five assists as well. Takumi Hasegawa matched Tsuji’s scoring output for the Brave Thunders (16-10).

Gyno Pomare had 24 points and 11 boards for Osaka (7-19), which never led. David Wear scored 12 points and Naoya Kumagae provided nine points and six assists.

The Evessa were held to 38.7 percent shooting.

Kawasaki outscored Osaka 50-22 in the paint.

Susanoo Magic 86, Lakestars 84

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, University of Colorado product Josh Scott sank a tying and go-ahead free throw with 41 seconds left and Edward Yamamoto added one more with 1 second remaining as the hosts bounced back from a Friday defeat to Shiga.

Lakestars guard Narito Namizato’s 3-point shot was off the mark before the final buzzer sounded.

Scott led the Susanoo Magic (7-19) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kimitake Sato sank four 3s to account for his 12 points and Takuya Soma, Yamamoto and Tyler Stone all had 11 points. Stone’s stat line included 11 assists, six boards and two steals.

For Shiga (11-15), Tomonobu Hasegawa scored 17 points, going 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. D’or Fischer added 16 points, 16 boards, five assists and two blocks. Namizato also had 16 points and dished out eight assists. Koyo Takahashi chipped in with 13 points.

B2 update

Here are the results of Saturday’s second-division games:

Rizing Zephyr 82, Orange Vikings 81

Fighting Eagles 82, Earthfriends 79

Wyverns 77, Big Bulls 71

Volters 86, 89ers 76

Northern Happinets 72, Firebonds 57

Robots 68, Brave Warriors 65

Crane Thunders 82, Five Arrows 66

Samuraiz 101, Wat’s 69

Dragonfies 83, Bambitious 74