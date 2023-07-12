It has become something of a cliche in recent years to say that we live in a post-truth, post-fact age.

In the United Kingdom, the Brexit referendum and the spectacular rise and fall of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson catapulted the crisis of truth to the forefront of political debate. In the United States, former President Donald Trump’s incessant falsehoods during his tumultuous term in office and his equally turbulent post-presidency continue to pose an unprecedented threat to the fabric of American democracy.

During his four years in the White House, the Washington Post estimated that Trump told 30,573 untruths — an average of 21 false claims a day. Of course, Trump capped his term with the most egregious lie of all: that he won the 2020 election. In reality, it wasn’t even close. President Joe Biden secured 306 Electoral College votes and won the popular vote by more than 7 million.