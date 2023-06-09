  • The world is undergoing a trio of crises: The war in Ukraine, climate change and an uncertain future with the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence into our daily lives. | REUTERS
NEW YORK – We are living in troubled times. Too much is happening too fast. People are confused. The Columbia University economic historian Adam Tooze has, indeed, popularized a word for it. He calls it a “polycrisis.”

The polycrisis has many sources. In my opinion the main source of the polycrisis afflicting the world today is artificial intelligence. Climate change comes second and the Russian invasion of Ukraine qualifies as the third. The list is much longer but I’ll focus on these three. That should help reduce the confusion.

Artificial Intelligence

KEYWORDS

