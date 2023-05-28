In recent days, Ukraine may or may not have started taking the war to the Russians in their own country.

Let’s say it did — or that it plans to. Would that be a good idea?

Just over a week ago, paramilitary forces crossed from Ukraine into Russia and caused a major ruckus — though so far not much more. The Russians, as is their wont, immediately blamed the incursion on “Ukrainian terrorists” and “fascists.” You can ignore all that — and indeed everything coming out of the Kremlin, whose specialty is lying.