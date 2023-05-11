When an AI-generated song called “Heart on My Sleeve” was uploaded to major streaming services by an anonymous TikTok user, it quickly went viral on social media, amassing millions of plays.

The track, which features Drake and the Weeknd’s AI-generated voices, has heightened concerns about whether those behind the music were maliciously targeting hip-hop and Black people.

Given the rate at which Black culture is appropriated, it’s important to remain vigilant and call out blatant offenders. But because TikTok user Ghostwriter977’s identity and intentions remain elusive, dismissing “Heart on My Sleeve” as a clear-cut example of artificial intelligence colliding with racism and gross stereotypes — as we saw with the AI-generated rapper FN Meka — might be oversimplifying a complex situation.