As the war in Ukraine rages and with Kyiv’s forces likely to begin a major offensive any day now, both sides in the conflict are facing shortages of ammunition, electronic components, precision-guided weapons and even cement.

While the West has a vastly larger overall capability to deliver the necessities of combat, snarls in the global commercial supply chain are beginning to manifest.

The real “spring offensive” may not be tanks and armor, but upscaled weapons production in the factories of Ukraine’s democratic supporters. What should they be doing collectively to make sure the Ukrainians get what they need to turn back Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion? And what will be the impact on broader global supply chains?