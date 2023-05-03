The stern warnings issued by China ahead of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s tour of the United States and Central America have highlighted the threat that intensifying Chinese pressure poses to the island’s security and stability.

But the warnings also underscored the degree to which the ongoing U.S. efforts to “on-shore” semiconductor manufacturing could cripple Taiwan’s economy at a critical time.

Taiwan’s security rests on two main pillars: self-governance and economic prosperity. Maintaining de facto sovereignty is non-negotiable, which rules out an accommodation that would placate China, at least under the current Chinese leadership. Even in the face of economic and diplomatic coercion, Taiwan is unlikely to relinquish its democratic system.