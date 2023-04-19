We live in a world assailed by crisis, war, disease and economic hardships that have taken a terrible toll on human welfare in recent years.

Most alarming of all is the worsening impact of climate change, which threatens the very existence of countless species, including our own.

Time is running out to fix the problem. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently warned that the planet’s temperature will likely rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels within the next decade and will shoot past that critical threshold without immediate and massive emissions reductions. We could be entering a doom loop in which the consequences of climate change distract attention and divert resources from tackling its causes, further impeding progress as the effects worsen.