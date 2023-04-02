Donald Trump is likely to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday on criminal fraud charges.

He’s a former U.S. president, so he may be granted considerations average defendants don’t receive — meaning he may not be handcuffed and perp-walked in front of the media, for example.

Nonetheless, a man addicted to public attention and praise will face a very public humiliation. Do not expect him to go gently, of course. Trump has spent decades weaponizing the legal system against competitors, partners, the government and critics while avoiding lasting accountability in court himself. Even if he slogs through the tar pit of prosecutions and investigations now engulfing him, that air of invincibility has been pierced. He has been indicted.