In October, U.S. President Joe Biden announced two rules aimed at restricting China’s tech abilities.
The first aims to prevent China from obtaining advanced computing chips, including logic and memory semiconductors with a technology node of 16/14 nanometers or less, and their manufacturing facilities.
The second is an embargo on products and technologies necessary for the development and manufacture of supercomputers.
