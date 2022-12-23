While watching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress earlier this week, I thought about the lessons that Taiwan must learn from his visit if the self-governed island wishes to survive a Taiwan contingency.

I was mesmerized by Zelenskyy’s skill at communicating with the U.S. president and members of Congress, as well as ordinary Americans.

The president of Ukraine and his able aides knew exactly what they were doing. The following are seven lessons my friends in Taipei — both from the Nationalist Party of China and Democratic Progressive Party alike — need to learn if they wish to secure political, economic and military support from Washington during a Taiwan crisis, which could happen within mere years rather than decades.