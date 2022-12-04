  • Former British prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson in London on Nov. 13. The two form a central part of the populism that has gripped the U.K. in recent years. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
On Oct. 25, Rishi Sunak became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, the third from the ruling Conservative Party in the the space of three months, after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

It is extremely rare for the country to see such a turnover of the prime minister in a short period of time. Five people have served as prime minister in the six years since 2016.

What is happening in British politics?

