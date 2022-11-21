  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces his intention to run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15. | REUTERS
So, Donald Trump is going to have another shot at the American presidency.

It would be bad for America and bad for its allies, including Japan, if he won. An already shaken world order, supposedly based on the international rule of law, would be in for another battering.

