  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 election. | REUTERS
We’re used to watching Donald Trump going on offense. In announcing that he will run for president once more, though, Trump sounded unusually defensive.

Last week’s midterm elections, he suggested, had gone well for Republicans, giving them control of the House and would have gone even better if only the American public fully understood how dire the country’s condition is.

