  • FTX's chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried, addresses a conference in the Bahamas in April. His company on Nov. 11 said that it was filing for bankruptcy. | ERIKA P. RODRIGUEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    FTX's chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried, addresses a conference in the Bahamas in April. His company on Nov. 11 said that it was filing for bankruptcy. | ERIKA P. RODRIGUEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Will artificial intelligence save cryptocurrencies?

It is admittedly a strange question — surely two scary technologies are more dangerous than one! — and yet the future of financial innovation may depend on it. The question is all the more pressing with the ongoing collapse of FTX, a major crypto exchange. AI is relevant because it holds the potential for making cryptocurrencies workable for the vast majority of Americans who do not wish to bother with the intricacies of a crypto wallet.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW