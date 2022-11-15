  • This float at a festival in Spain shows figures depicting U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, playing a game of bowling with Ukraine in March, shortly after the Russian invasion. | REUTERS
I was called out by a punk — a smart young Ph.D. student, actually — for referring to “the West” during a discussion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She called it a dated concept that had little meaning in today’s geopolitics. She was right. “The West” has aged poorly. It lacks contours and credibility. We need a new construct to describe the ideas and the polities that can hold the international order together. I vote for ROPES, which stands for rules-oriented, process-embracing societies. I am claiming the trademark here and now.

