The Biden administration last week published three documents that lay out core elements of its defense strategy.
They, along with the National Security Strategy (NSS) released earlier in the month, provide the framework for U.S. national security policy. Central to them all is deterrence, a beguiling and periodically bewildering concept that, while always important, has assumed greater significance at a time of growing geopolitical instability. It has also become much more difficult to practice as challenges multiply and the U.S. enlists more allies in that effort.
