  • A Tesla Inc. electric vehicle charges at the newly opened Tesla showroom in Aberdeen, Scotland, in July. | BLOOMBERG
    A Tesla Inc. electric vehicle charges at the newly opened Tesla showroom in Aberdeen, Scotland, in July. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

When a Tesla Inc. battery caught fire at an energy storage facility that helps power California last week, critics were quick to pounce. Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame, who called the mid-2000s housing collapse correctly, hit out at the EV maker.

Blaming Elon Musk’s firm for a bad battery misses the point, however. Instead, we need to ask whether lithium-ion powerpacks — typically used in consumer electronics and electric vehicles — should be used for such energy storage at all. Just because these work well on a small scale doesn’t mean they’re appropriate for large set-ups.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW