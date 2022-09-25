If you’re looking for an emblem of why Pakistan will struggle to recover from the floods that have killed more than 1,000 this summer, consider the latest bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The infusion of $1.16 billion might help unlock enough cash to get the country through the next couple of years — but the floods themselves have caused more than $10 billion of damage, much of which will end up boosting the country’s $255 billion in debt.