  • People pray near the scene of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in the city of Nara in July 17. | KYODO
    People pray near the scene of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in the city of Nara in July 17. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 and her state funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Following the news of her death, the phrase “real state funeral” has been “trending” on Japanese social media. They say the queen’s funeral in the United Kingdom is the “real” state funeral and the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, scheduled to be held on Sept. 27, is “not real.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,