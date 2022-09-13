There is a brilliant sketch by the British comedy duo Mitchell and Webb, set in World War II, where the two are dressed as German soldiers. After looking around and seeing all the death’s head imagery on their uniforms and equipment, one innocently asks “Hans, are we the baddies?”

That line came to mind last month after reading “Unheard Voices,” a report by the Stanford Internet Observatory and Graphika that examined what they identified as Western influence operations in the Middle East and Central Asia. The idea of such a campaign — not confirmed by the U.S. government, by the way — instinctively gladdens the heart: We’re pushing back! A moment’s reflection, however, produces a more measured if not disapproving reaction, not unlike that of the comedy sketch: “Are we the bad guys?”