  • With few domestic legislative achievements under his belt since becoming prime minister, if Fumio Kishida wants his government to survive, he needs to make bold policy moves.  | BLOOMBERG
    With few domestic legislative achievements under his belt since becoming prime minister, if Fumio Kishida wants his government to survive, he needs to make bold policy moves.  | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s ranks of short-lived prime ministers can all attest to one thing: Political fortunes in Tokyo can change rapidly. The incumbent Fumio Kishida is now the one feeling the heat.

Just two months ago, after a dominant performance in Upper House elections, the talk in Tokyo was of a “golden three years” during which Kishida could rule without having to face the electorate at the ballot box again. But after a year of ratings inflated largely by his bold stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reality is finally catching up. Japan’s Mr. Play-It-Safe is suddenly living dangerously.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,