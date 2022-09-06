  • Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson changed British politics, but he is leaving his successor, Liz Truss, with a pile of problems. | REUTERS
As Conservative Party members elevated Liz Truss to be their new leader on Monday, nostalgia for Boris Johnson is palpable. There’s even speculation that, like his hero Winston Churchill, he may one day return from the wilderness.

Even if Johnson never leads his party again, few doubt that he will cast a long shadow from the sidelines. And that has made his legacy contested territory — because it’s essential for defining the Tory Party and conservatism in the post-Johnson era.

