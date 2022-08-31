  • Civilian volunteers gather at a People's Defense Force training camp in an area controlled by ethnic Karen rebels in Myanmar's Karen State in September 2021. | REUTERS
Over the past 18 months, the military junta has ruled Myanmar with extreme brutality, driving the country’s economy into the ground and creating a public health and refugee nightmare.

The army has been accused of widespread massacres and has jailed thousands, including opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi. It has shown no mercy, recently executing four democracy activists, including one former lawmaker.

