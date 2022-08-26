  • A woman carries food aid distributed by the World Food Programme at a refugee camp in Sudan that houses Ethiopians fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region in December 2020. | REUTERS
    A woman carries food aid distributed by the World Food Programme at a refugee camp in Sudan that houses Ethiopians fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region in December 2020. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

MELBOURNE – In March 1964, the New York Times reported that 38 witnesses saw or heard a brutal, drawn-out and ultimately fatal attack on a woman called Kitty Genovese, but none did anything to help her, or even summoned the police.

The report was later shown to be erroneous, but the “bystander effect” is real. As many psychology experiments have shown, an individual is less likely to come to the aid of another if they can see that other people who could help are not doing so.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,