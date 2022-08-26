In March 1964, the New York Times reported that 38 witnesses saw or heard a brutal, drawn-out and ultimately fatal attack on a woman called Kitty Genovese, but none did anything to help her, or even summoned the police.

The report was later shown to be erroneous, but the “bystander effect” is real. As many psychology experiments have shown, an individual is less likely to come to the aid of another if they can see that other people who could help are not doing so.