  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Aug. 10. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Aug. 10. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration is currently working to revise the national security strategy — first created in December 2013 under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with Kishida involved as then-foreign minister.

The strategy states that it is intended to cover a period of around 10 years. And, in the nearly nine years since its creation, the world has faced a great change in international order, including the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)