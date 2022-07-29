  • According to the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, only 16% of women born today will reach retirement age in good health. Just 9% of men will do the same. | REUTERS
After a working life of hard graft, it is only natural to look forward to health, wealth and happiness in retirement.

Unfortunately, the latest research suggests that the vast majority of us won’t reach that milestone with all three of those criteria in place. According to the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, only 16% of women born today will reach retirement age in good health. Just 9% of men will do the same.

