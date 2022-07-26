  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Group of Seven leaders summit in Elmau, Germany, on June 27. | BLOOMBERG
    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Group of Seven leaders summit in Elmau, Germany, on June 27. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

We are in the toughest period the world economy has faced since the creation of the multilateral system more than three-quarters of a century ago.

A quadruple shock of COVID-19, climate change, conflict and cost-of-living has undone years of hard-fought development gains. As financial conditions tighten, even countries that had seemed on track to prosperity and stability now stare into the abyss of debt distress, fragility and uncertainty about the future.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,