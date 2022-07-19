Democrats are worried that President Joe Biden is old, but the Jan. 6 hearings are showing that his predecessor, Donald Trump, is stale.
And in a sea of negativity for Democrats, that’s a potential bright spot ahead of November’s midterm elections. Contrary to the popular opinion leading up to the first televised session last month of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, it now appears that voters — from the most progressive to the most MAGA, and independents in between — are taking note of the damning revelations after seven public hearings.
