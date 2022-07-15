  • Kenta Izumi, leader of Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Sunday following the party's defeat in the Upper House election. | KYODO
Pyeongtaek, South Korea – Reports from Sunday’s Upper House election all echo the same outcome: a resounding victory for the ruling coalition.

After all, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito earned a stable majority and gained a net positive seven seats above their pre-election total — their best showing for an Upper House vote since 2013. Some observers have come to the conclusion that the LDP has succeeded in gaining voter support and renewing its mandate.

