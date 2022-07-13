  • The Twitter buyout fiasco is beginning to look less like high finance and more like corporate vandalism. | REUTERS
Here is why Elon Musk’s lawyers have declared he is “terminating” his deal to buy Twitter Inc.:

His lawyer’s letter doesn’t actually touch upon this narrative. Instead, it offers a legalesque attack on Twitter, accusing the company of lying about bots; not giving Musk enough information to investigate the bots; and not running its business properly. The message is that, much as Musk would love to close this deal, Twitter’s own conduct has (sadly, sadly) thwarted him. My colleague Matt Levine breaks it all down here.

