  • Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe inspects an honor guard with his Indian counter part, Narendra Modi, in Tokyo in November 2016. Modi announced that his country would observe a day of official mourning for Abe, an honor very few foreign leaders receive. | REUTERS
No single term is as ubiquitous in the strategy documents of the free world today as “Indo-Pacific.” And yet the phrase never appeared in defense white papers or summit readouts two decades ago.

The geopolitical, geo-economic and military links between these two great oceans, as well as the democracies that depend on them, are so widely understood today thanks to one man: Shinzo Abe.

