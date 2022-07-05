  • The territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands is seen to be part of one of the epoch-making watersheds affecting China-Japan ties in recent decades. | REUTERS
    The territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands is seen to be part of one of the epoch-making watersheds affecting China-Japan ties in recent decades. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

In the past half-century since Japan normalized diplomatic ties with China, their bilateral relationship has gone through tremendous changes.

In 1972, Japan’s gross domestic product was about three times that of China, but today, the size of the Japanese economy is one-third of the Chinese economy. Also in 1972, the amount of trade with China was 2% of Japan’s total trade value, but now it has increased to nearly a quarter.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,