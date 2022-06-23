  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (fifth from left) and other party leaders take part in a debate in Tokyo on Tuesday in preparation for the July 10 Upper House elections. | POOL / AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (fifth from left) and other party leaders take part in a debate in Tokyo on Tuesday in preparation for the July 10 Upper House elections. | POOL / AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

A famous maxim associated with former U.S. Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill, and which is arguably universal, was “all politics is local.”

Like in the United States, national security issues have rarely been at the top on Japan’s electoral agenda since the 1970s.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,