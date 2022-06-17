  • Mobile intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles take part in a Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2015. | RIA NOVOSTI / VIA REUTERS
When the Cold War ended, the nuclear threat diminished.

Termination of the superpower standoff generated hope for a world in which cooperation would prevail over competition and conflict. In 1991, the Doomsday Clock, which provides an easily understood assessment of the risk of a nuclear war, was reset and the minute hand moved from 10 to 17 minutes before midnight. Only eight years earlier, in 1983, the world was gripped by fears of nuclear war and the clock registered 23:57.

