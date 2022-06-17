  • A Ukrainian soldier inspects an unexploded Russian shell in the town of Marinka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on May 28. | REUTERS
BERKELEY, California – Russia’s war on Ukraine shows no sign of ending, but it is not too soon to start thinking about how to ensure postwar Ukraine’s stability, prosperity and security.

Already, two discussions are occurring: one about financing economic reconstruction and the other about affirming Ukraine’s external security. The problem is that these discussions are proceeding separately, even though the issues are intimately related.

