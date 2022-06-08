The war in Ukraine has led to an explosion in global food prices.

Before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine accounted for 10% of global exports of wheat, 13% of barley, more than 50% of sunflower oil, 5% of rapeseed oil and 15% of corn. But these deliveries have now been disrupted on a massive scale, because Russia is blockading Ukrainian ports and bombing its grain storage facilities. In April, the global FAO food price index was already 30% higher year on year and 62% higher than in 2020 on average. And threats to this year’s harvest mean that additional price spikes are looming.