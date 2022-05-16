More than 30 countries, including the U.S., Japan and members of the European Union, have imposed far-reaching economic sanctions against Russia in response to the war in Ukraine.
Major Russian banks have been excluded from the SWIFT system, and of the Russian central bank’s $640 billion foreign exchange reserve, the roughly $300 billion in reserves held or managed as dollars, euros or yen by the central banks of the aforementioned countries have been frozen. Countries have also moved to limit as much as possible imports of Russian oil, gas and coal and revoked Russia’s most-favored nation trade status.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.