It’s easy to feel overwhelmed these days. There’s climate change, vast refugee movements, economic uncertainty and endless arguing about how to deal with COVID-19. There’s the drumbeat of war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait, North Korean missile tests and persistent unrest in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa. There’s was also an attempted coup in the United States, the current rising tide of nationalist and populist movements in democracies, including and massive unrest in Canada — IN CANADA!

A growing feeling of helplessness is exacerbated by a sense that the problem isn’t merely that the West is adrift, but that a countervailing power is growing more capable and purposeful. A new axis seeks global leadership which is triggering calls to defend the existing “rules-based order.” The focus until recently was on China, but events in Europe remind us that Russia too is a revisionist power, a potent and perhaps more reckless source of disorder.

Overcoming this dread — “unlearning helplessness” — was the theme of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), the annual meeting of U.S. and European national security officials and experts, that convened last weekend. In an essay that set the tone for the conclave, Tobias Bunde, a researcher at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin, pointed to “general trends of decaying, rising geopolitical competition, ecological overload and a sense of ‘Westlessness’” that has led to “a permanent sense of crisis (that) has become the “new normal.” This interlocking set of crises is “feed(ing) each other, creating a sense of doubt and uncertainty in the minds of our people.”

This mindset is primarily in the West; it isn’t evident among revisionist powers. According to the Munich Security Index, a survey of citizen sentiment, only in China and India did more than half the respondents say that they were optimistic about their country’s progress in the next decade in the fields of the economy, the environment, military power and the political situation. (The Japanese were the most pessimistic in every category, save for politics, where they were pipped by the Italians.)

Central to the pervasive anxiety is “Westlessness,” the theme of last year’s MSC. As conference chair Wolfgang Ishinger explained, Westlessness “described the notion that not only the world is getting less Western, but also the West itself was getting less Western — less rules-based, less value-oriented, less liberal.” Both strands have effloresced in recent weeks.

The first is evident in the growing convergence between Russia and China. While I remain skeptical that those two countries can reach a deep accommodation, their relationship will go farther than many expected. Proof is the joint statement by Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was released after their summit earlier this month, a declaration that was overshadowed by the Olympic Games, which opened the next day, and the situation in Ukraine.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a very astute Russian analyst, tweeted that the nearly 6,000-word joint statement “takes Sino-Russian entente to the level of a common front to push back against U.S. pressure on Russia and China in Europe, Asia and globally.”

Veteran China-watcher Bill Bishop said the statement reads like “a manifesto for a new world order.” Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, now head of the Asia Society Policy Institute, said it looks like “Russia and China are making the case for taking charge of the international system.” The Global Times, the nationalist Chinese tabloid, crowed that the joint declaration demonstrated “unprecedented” bilateral ties that will launch “a new era of international relations not defined by the U.S.”

The unrest in Canada — IN CANADA! — represents that second strand, indications that the West is looking and acting less Western.

While the two elements are distinct, they stem from the same impulse: a perceived lack, loss or denial of status and power. Those shared origins threaten to create a zero-sum logic. As economic historian Adam Tooze explained, Putin’s aggression in Ukraine “exposes the vanity of the post-Cold War order, that assumed that the boundary between different forms of power — hard, soft and financial — would be drawn by the Western powers, the U.S. and the EU, on their own terms and to suit their own strengths and preferences.” This demand for revision in turn stresses Western societies and gets them to question their values.

After last year’s MSC, Nitin Pai, an Indian analyst, challenged fears of “Westlessness,” arguing that changes in the structure of power are long overdue and “from India’s point of view, quite desirable.” But, he continued, if “Westlessness implies that the ideas that underpin modern civilization are on the decline and will no longer be valid in the future, then the term is dangerously misguided.”

Pai sees continued vitality in those ideas but he argues that the voices that can best make that case are changing: “The real issue might not so much be about ‘Westlessness,’ but about a particular configuration of the West that we were used to.”

Pai’s right that we have been ethnocentric in how we define the West — that word feels odd when Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are presumed members of the club. But there’s also reason to doubt the power of those ideas, at least if that “power” means the readiness of countries to make sacrifices in their defense.

The MSC’s exploration of “unlearned helplessness” is an attempt to understand — and counter — the West’s acquiescence to the undermining of the world it constructed. As Tobias Bunde argued, action requires that citizens “believe that they can effect change in their environment, that they can exert a measure of control over their surroundings. In other words, they need renewed confidence in their own and their government’s ability to act.”

Pai concurs, noting that the key question is “how to reshape the state in response to the profound social changes technology has induced. Everything — from the way we elect our governments, make policy decisions, adjudicate disputes to how we deliver public services — needs an overhaul.”

Don’t hold your breath. Policy paralysis (in)animates Washington and other Western capitals. It leads to the virtual abdication of policymaking that Robert Manning, a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, excoriated in a recent column. The U.S. has been slow to rise to the challenge and has been idle as other powers — not just China, but the European Union too — set parameters for global order and competition. For Manning and others (including me), the most extraordinary malpractice was the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (and the refusal to join its successor, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership).

The tide might be changing, however. The MSC is about as big a megaphone as you can get. The Biden administration has been rallying allies and partners. Coalitions of the like-minded are emerging — the Australia-U.K.-U.S. partnership, “the Quad” and the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council are three examples — and other governments are upping their game as well, Japan chief among them.

But even some of the most fervent cheerleaders admit that we’re moving too slow — and point out that those initiatives are mostly in foreign policy, not domestic affairs.

And as domestic grievances swell, they leech the legitimacy and authority of governments and validate the second dimension of “Westlessness,” the sense that we’re becoming less like ourselves. We must end that drift and rediscover confidence and purpose to unlearn the helplessness that is pervasive today.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director of and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as senior adviser (nonresident) at Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).