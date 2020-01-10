Christian zealots are driving U.S. war fever

Why is the U.S. rushing to war with Iran? Let Trump answer in his very own words: “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get re-elected — and as sure as you’re sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”

Meanwhile, defense officials who might have stood up to Trump have all quit in disgust. His main advisers are Secretary of State Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Attorney General Bill Barr. All four are evangelical Christians pushing aggression against Iran based on their belief that “protecting Israel” is a battle between good and evil that will end with “the Rapture.”

The most frightening thing is that their religious zealotry inoculates them against any criticism because they believe they are serving a “higher” power and any criticism is a testimony to their faith. In fact, by turning themselves into martyrs, they get to advance in line for the Rapture.

The particularly ironic part is that these evangelicals support Israel because they see God’s plan unfolding there. The Jews just happen to be sacrificial lambs in the grand scheme, so they must be preserved until the time is ripe for their rightful annihilation, which will herald the “Second Coming” of Jesus. So, to Pompeo and the others, the problem is not Iran destroying Israel, it’s just that the timing is off.

CHIBA

