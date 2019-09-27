Reader Mail

Young Greta gets climate outrage right at U.N.

Young Greta Thunberg has done it again by bluntly calling a spade a spade. I congratulate the Swedish climate activist and fervently hope that the movement becomes a major force in this world without petering out.

It is appalling to see the lukewarm response in political circles (“Pledges fall short at U.N. climate meet” in the Sept. 25 edition). The good thing is that she has got the scientific facts spot on. Activists like her and the climate scientist James Hansen are a beacon of hope in a world where we do not seem to have much of a future and where we just foolishly continue to hope that some miraculous technology will solve all our problems in one fell swoop.

RAJDEEP SETH
GAMAGORI, AICHI PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer's own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

