Keep publishing Rall's columns

Concerning Mark Valencia’s letter “Beware of 1984 in the 21st century” in the Sept. 15 edition, I’d like to express my support for both points he made. First for the vision, guts and integrity of Ted Rall, who came out against the Afghanistan and Iraq invasions from the start, for all reasons that would eventually be proved right. Second, for Valencia’s calling out of the mainstream media, whose bias is now so evident in its non- and negative coverage of Bernie Sanders.

Finally, I would like to commend The Japan Times for having continued to publish Rall’s columns when many other papers try to avoid giving voice to his uncomfortable insights.

SHINJUKU WARD, TOKYO

