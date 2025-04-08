Fans from around the world will have the opportunity to secure their places at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday when general ticket sales resume, with demand seen high despite the cost involved.

The Olympics will run from Feb. 6 to 22, 2026, with the Paralympics to follow in March. The Games will be co-hosted by Milan and the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The lowest ticket price will be €30 ($32.9) while 57% of tickets will be sold at prices of up to €100, the organizers said. For the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, around 50% of tickets were sold for €50 or less.