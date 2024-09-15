France bid a final and reluctant farewell to the Paris Olympics on Saturday with a parade on the Champs-Elysees followed by a concert featuring artists from the opening and closing ceremonies.

The final event of an acclaimed summer of sport saw tens of thousands of fans gather on the French capital's most famous avenue to applaud and cheer the nation's new sporting heroes.

Around 70,000 people gathered for the parade featuring athletes, volunteers and public sector workers. That was followed by a multi-artist concert on a spectacular stage around the Arc de Triomphe.