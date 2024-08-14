Botswana gave a rapturous welcome to Letsile Tebogo on Tuesday as the sprinter returned home with the southern African country's first Olympic gold medal.

Families with children, elderly people and young supporters waved Botswana's sky blue, white and black national flag as the Olympic team landed back in the capital Gaborone.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered at the small airport, benefiting from an impromptu half-day holiday declared by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to celebrate Tebogo's success.