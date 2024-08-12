Wrestling powerhouse Japan bagged two freestyle golds through Kotaro Kiyooka and Yuka Kagami on the final day at the Paris Olympics on Sunday to boost their bumper harvest at the Champ de Mars Arena.

The Asian nation finished their campaign with eight wrestling golds — three more than in Tokyo three years ago — with Iran, Bulgaria and the United States all trailing far behind on the medal table with two apiece.

Bahrain's Akhmed Tazhudinov, who competed for Russia until 2022, won Sunday's other gold, confirming his growing stature in the 97-kg class.